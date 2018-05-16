As the walls of what appeared to be a fairytale ending for Mshoza are stripped away‚ insiders have revealed that not only is Mshoza apparently fearing for her life but her health has suffered and a doctor had to make a house call on Tuesday night.

People close to the situation told TshisaLIVE that Mshoza has been shaking uncontrollably and in a "trance state" for the past couple of days. They said a doctor was called in last night as her close friends feared she may be getting worse.

"She's not coping well. She hasn't been eating and she's really falling apart. The doctor attended to her last night because she gave us quite a fright. She's been shaking a lot but she's better this morning after seeing the doctor‚" said the insider.

The insider said Mshoza claims that her husband‚ Thuthukani Mvula was allegedly abusing her for a long time.

Mshoza and Thuthukani traditionally tied the knot in 2017.