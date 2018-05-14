'He couldn't kill me in front of people' - Mshoza flees hubby

Mshoza says she's living in hiding and fears for her life after dramatic developments in her marriage.

Yesterday, the kwaito star spoke to Sowetan and made startling claims about the alleged threats, assaults and attacks she's endured at the hands of her husband, Thuthukani Mvula.

Last week, reports emerged that Mvula kicked Mshoza, real name Nomasonto, out of their home in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, and burnt her clothes in a fit of rage after he found her cheating just six months into their marriage.

Mshoza, 35, dismissed the talk and said Mvula, 41, sent out hitmen.

"He couldn't kill me on Sunday because the incident happened in front of people. He took my phone, car, clothes, money, everything. I made a mistake that I allowed him to pay lobola for me in November when I knew that he was cheating.

"He has told me that he will kill me and bury me in the house and no one will find out. He actually showed me the tiles he'd remove to dig. He has often told me that he will kill me."

She put the blame at the door of Mvula's family.

She said they see her as "too white".