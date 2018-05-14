'He couldn't kill me in front of people' - Mshoza flees hubby
Mshoza says she's living in hiding and fears for her life after dramatic developments in her marriage.
Yesterday, the kwaito star spoke to Sowetan and made startling claims about the alleged threats, assaults and attacks she's endured at the hands of her husband, Thuthukani Mvula.
Last week, reports emerged that Mvula kicked Mshoza, real name Nomasonto, out of their home in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, and burnt her clothes in a fit of rage after he found her cheating just six months into their marriage.
Mshoza, 35, dismissed the talk and said Mvula, 41, sent out hitmen.
"He couldn't kill me on Sunday because the incident happened in front of people. He took my phone, car, clothes, money, everything. I made a mistake that I allowed him to pay lobola for me in November when I knew that he was cheating.
"He has told me that he will kill me and bury me in the house and no one will find out. He actually showed me the tiles he'd remove to dig. He has often told me that he will kill me."
She put the blame at the door of Mvula's family.
She said they see her as "too white".
"They don't approve of me. They overlook how much I work as a performer and the hours ... sometimes I get home in the early hours of Sunday and yet they have a problem that I have maids.
"They say 'what kind of makoti does that?'."
Mshoza claimed that Mvula has about five girlfriends in Bergville who openly call him in her presence and he tells her to mind her own business.
"I loved that man. I moved from Johannesburg for him and stayed in the rural areas where they don't even have flushing toilets and he has abused me emotionally and physically.
"He told me that a wife is there to build and not to be loved and that his girlfriends were the ones who deserved happiness.
"I had packed up my bags in December and he threw me a surprise party and I fell for it. I recently told him ... I had lost respect for him for making me feel like a fool, and he told me that if I left him he'd kill me."
Mshoza said she wanted to act before she became a statistic in a country plagued by cases of femicide.
"It's so simple for a woman to die. The police don't act quickly. They say they are still looking for him. They only acted after he threatened to shoot them."
Mshoza said she laid charges at Phuthaditjhaba police station in QwaQwa, Free State.
"I'm scared," she said.
"Before my mother died she warned me that this man didn't look like he committed to one woman and when he started threatening me she reminded me that women die out there. I thought he'd change..."
When contacted for comment an angry Mvula denied putting his hands on his wife.
He said he had never hit a woman and went to Phuthaditjhaba to fetch his car and found her with another man.
"She is plotting something against me with her policeman boyfriend," he said and claimed he did not have a gun.
"If I had a gun I would have killed her on that day when I found her. I just went there and took her out of my car. I don't know if that is intimidation because this is my car."
Mvula said he did not cheat on Mshoza and insisted that she had cheated and planned to move out of their home to live with her new boyfriend.
He said Mshoza was not in hiding. She was at her boyfriend's place in Free State, he said.
Mvula added that the police had phoned him and he will hand himself over today.
Phuthaditjhaba police spokesman Mmako Mophiring confirmed that Mshoza had opened a case of assault, intimidation and pointing a firearm.
"According to her, she was sitting in the car at her friend's place when she was confronted by her husband who pointed a gun at her and hit her. They called the police after the husband and his accomplices left. The police looked for the husband but he had already left," Mophiring said.