Menzi Ngubane has rubbished rumours that he is a grandfather‚ saying that a young girl who gave birth‚ reported to be his daughter‚ is not his child.

Ngubane told Move that fake news accounts of him being a grandfather had upset his family.

"I don't know about this whole mess. Me and the mother (his former wife‚ Lerato Sedibe) of the girl in the clip parted ways a long time ago."

He said that he was happy in his relationship with his new wife‚ despite the usual ups -and-downs of married life.

He said he was looking forward to being on screens some more as the character of Judas Ngwenya on Isibaya. Which means more Ngubane on our TV box.