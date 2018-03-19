How Isibaya star Michelle Mosalakae is breaking the mould with Revlon

Isibaya siren Michelle Mosalakae is one of four vibrant local stars breaking the mould in international beauty giant Revlon's inclusive new campaign, "Live Boldly".

The 23-year-old actress is joined by TV star Bontle Modiselle, TV and radio personality Luthando "LootLove" Shosha as well as model and fashion blogger Kim Jayde Robinson.

Mosalakae and Modiselle were voted among Sowetan LIVE's Mzansi's Sexiest females for 2018 and feature in the annual calendar.

The Pretoria-born Mosalakae, who has been in showbiz for only a year, shared that she was first approached by the cosmetic brand in December. She ecstatically added that on Friday they filmed the TV commercial and did the print campaign.

"It's all God. It has all went by so fast, it started off very slow and now we have shot TV and print campaigns. From Monday it's full force, we start with interviews, pictures going up in stores and then the big launch is next month," Mosalakae gushed.

"The TV advert that I think is coming out in April gives each and every ambassador involved in the campaign an opportunity to be themselves. It's has a nice narrative."

Celebrating diverse feminine power, optimism, strength and sense of style, the "Live Boldly" local campaign follows in the footsteps of the international one.