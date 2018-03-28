Pic of The Day

Actress Florence Mokgatsi is a new mom

By Sowetan LIVE - 28 March 2018 - 09:22

Former Isibaya actress Florence Mokgatsi announced the birth of her baby last week with an Instagram post. "And there was light. Hello my angel, thank you for choosing us to be your parents, we are blessed beyond measures." 

Mokgatsi's fan-favourite character Lerato was killed off on the Mzansi Magic show in January.

She got married last year.

