Isibaya fans drool in new Pleasure

Mzansi Magic soapie Isibaya's new flame Asavela Mngqithi says she is here to liberate young women with her new role on the popular show.

Mngqithi, 21, plays the role of young rebel, Pleasure, who sports blonde hair, smokes, drinks and does whatever she likes whenever she wants to.

"People seem to love my character. It's a character that liberates women. She is doing something new, which is standing up for herself and do whatever she wants. I think that is why people relate to her," she says.

The curvy beauty was born in Umzimkhulu, southern Kwa-Zulu Natal, but was raised by her mother and grandmother in Lamontville, south of Durban.

She only moved to Johanneburg a month ago when she started filming for Isibaya following her audition a few weeks earlier.

Mngqithi studied camera and editing at Afda college in Durban but dropped out in third year due to personal reasons.