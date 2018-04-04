Former Generations star Thabiso Mokhethi reveals his dark history

Talented actor and TV presenter Thabiso Mokhethi's role as Musa on e.tv's Rhythm City does not only tackle relevant issues that young women face daily.

It also adds to a broader narrative by shining the spotlight on rich men who use their wealth and influence to prey on young and vulnerable women and use them as drug mules in exchange for money and lavish lifestyles.

"Musa is dark and corrupt; he comes across as an angel but is actually the devil. He shows that not all that glitters is gold," said Mokhethi.

The It's Gospel Time presenter said he enjoys playing the character because it's not like other roles he has played before.

"People still remember me as Samuel on Generations, so Musa gives me a chance to play a villain and a multi-dimensional character," he said.

However, the former 7de Laan actor admitted that, to some degree, Musa's dark character mimics a reality that Mokhethi once lived.

"In 2013 I lost my mother and my younger brother in a car accident. My brother was driving when they were hit by another car and they died on the spot," he said.

His life began to unravel as he had just buried the last of his immediate family.

"My mother and I were so close that we referred to each other as friends and my brother was like a son to me because we had lost our father in 1999, so I was doing all the fatherly duties," he said.