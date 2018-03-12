With almost two decades in the acting industry‚ what would you say are the top 3 lessons you've learnt?

1. Not every job is for you.

2. Love yourself enough to not let the setbacks affect you.

3. Believe in yourself‚ and never let the industry define who you are.

Do you have favourites‚ in terms of all the character's you've played?

Zandi in Soul Buddyz because that is where it all started‚ and Ella on Abomzala‚ because this was the role that gave me my first acting award.

What has been the most challenging thing for you as an actress in the SA acting industry?

In my teens going through acne and having to still be on screen and meeting people constantly‚ with my self esteem at an all time low.

Will your fans still get to see you on their TV screens?

Yes I am currently on Abomzala‚ a comedy series on SABC 2 every Sunday‚ at 8.30pm.

Do you remember what stirred your acting passion from a young age?

I never planned to be in the industry. It all happened by chance‚ I was a very shy kid‚ never thought that I would have cracked it‚ but I did‚ and I haven't looked back since.

As a child star‚ would you say the industry has been kind to you?

Yes it was. I kept focused on the work‚ and not the fame. Early on in my career Mme Lillian Dube told me never to buy into the fame drug‚ because it can go to your head and cause you to think you are bigger than the job at hand. She taught me professionalism‚ and I believe that it has stood me in great stead.

How has the transition from in front of the camera to behind the camera been for you?

Entrepreneurship was calling me. It was time. I needed a new challenge. I have done two big soapies; I have done four comedy dramas‚ three TV films‚ and many other jobs over the years. I wanted to learn new things and continue to grow in the industry.