It's been a while since veteran musician Thebe Mogane last rocked the charts and had fans dancing to dope kwaito tunes‚ but the star says he is still relevant‚ and so is kwaito.

Thebe told TshisaLIVE that he has been hard at work in studio‚ cooking up some fresh club bangers and wanted to show the nation he still had it in him to carry kwaito.

"I don't worry about being forgotten or irrelevant because I still have a following. It's been three years since my last album but I have been working. I've been working with Black Motion and others but what I want to do with this album is feature unknown artists to give them the platform to be heard."

Many thought that kwaito was currently in ICU after the rise of gqom‚ with even Thebe jumping ship and singing Distruction Boyz gqom track Omunye on stage recently.

But the star said the movement is strong and he'll always be #TeamKwaito.

"Kwaito will never die. It is part of South Africa and a part of me. I consider myself a kwaito musician and my album has kwaito songs on it."