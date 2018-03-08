Shopping addiction can make you financially sick

Shopping should come with medical aid cover, especially for the compulsive few. Retail therapy is hardly therapeutic when it leaves you penniless. With the rise of internet shopping, this problem is escalating.

A recent study, conducted by the Society for the Study of Addiction, reveals that compulsive buying behaviour affects more that half the adult population in developed countries, particularly young women in low-income groups.

The study found that the condition is on the rise, with at least 70% of the working population now chronically broke, falling into credit card debt for everyday spending.

According to Psychology Today, sponsored online ads are trying to capitalise on a concept scientists call "cue-reactivity," or excitement from shopping cues. So when you are on Facebook, Instagram, or playing an online game, you see more ads. The idea is to cause a craving to purchase. And some of us are weaker than others. The craving is said to come from the field of behavioural addiction which includes problems like gambling and cybersex addiction.

Shopping addiction has many names - pathological buying, compulsive buying, buying addiction, and oniomania. An estimated 5 to 8% of the population are thought to suffer from it. But scientists are yet to figure out how to categorise it.

Is it similar to impulse control disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, or addiction?

Sunday World polled some adults who admitted they are addicted and their habits had cost them their financial freedom.