Entertainment

Project Runway SA calling for local designers

By Sowetan LIVE - 01 March 2018 - 16:08
Host of American Project Runway Heidi Klum.
Host of American Project Runway Heidi Klum.
Image: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

In fashion, one day you're in, and the next you're out.

All the fashion lovers and television fans will quickly recognize the phrase supermodel Heidi Klum recites on hit American reality show Project Runway.

Mzansi Magic in collaboration with Ndalo Pictures is finally bringing the local version of the show in July.

Project Runway SA has opened a nationwide casting call for 12 aspiring South African fashion designers to compete against each other on the show.

The winner will get a chance to go to Paris Fashion Week in February 2019 to showcase as a pop up.

Furthermore, the winner’s designs will be showcased in Edgar’s stores for three months.

Promising designers can enter on the Mzansi magic website. Entries close on 28 March 2018.

PHOTOS | Nandi Madida makes New York Fashion Week debut

Nandi Madida made her New York Fashion Week debut on Saturday.
Entertainment
18 days ago

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira talk iconic Black Panther fashion

Wardrobe and hair played a vital part in making Marvel film Black Panther an unapologetic blast of African power and pride.
S Mag
10 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Land will be expropriated without compensation. It will happen’- President ...
Full speech: Julius Malema tables a motion on expropriation of land without ...
X