Project Runway SA calling for local designers

In fashion, one day you're in, and the next you're out.

All the fashion lovers and television fans will quickly recognize the phrase supermodel Heidi Klum recites on hit American reality show Project Runway.

Mzansi Magic in collaboration with Ndalo Pictures is finally bringing the local version of the show in July.

Project Runway SA has opened a nationwide casting call for 12 aspiring South African fashion designers to compete against each other on the show.

The winner will get a chance to go to Paris Fashion Week in February 2019 to showcase as a pop up.

Furthermore, the winner’s designs will be showcased in Edgar’s stores for three months.

Promising designers can enter on the Mzansi magic website. Entries close on 28 March 2018.