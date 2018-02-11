PHOTOS |Nandi Madida makes New York Fashion Week debut

South African actress, singer and TV presenter Nandi Madida made her New York Fashion Week debut on Saturday.

Her fashion label Colour by Nandi Madida, in collaboration with designer Josh Patron, showcased a large array of colour, patterns and female power for Autumn/Winter 2018.

The Colour by Nandi Madida woman is a powerful African goddess and the electric beauty looks at the show served as testament of it.

Models donned as they walked down the runway exotic eye makeup, bold in-your-face crimson lips and must-have bedoo wigs to complete their warrior queen transformation.

The collection undoubtedly a celebration of female power showcased feminine layers mixed with fierce tailoring to give birth to a chic modern African queen.