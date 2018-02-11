PHOTOS |Nandi Madida makes New York Fashion Week debut
South African actress, singer and TV presenter Nandi Madida made her New York Fashion Week debut on Saturday.
Her fashion label Colour by Nandi Madida, in collaboration with designer Josh Patron, showcased a large array of colour, patterns and female power for Autumn/Winter 2018.
The Colour by Nandi Madida woman is a powerful African goddess and the electric beauty looks at the show served as testament of it.
Models donned as they walked down the runway exotic eye makeup, bold in-your-face crimson lips and must-have bedoo wigs to complete their warrior queen transformation.
The collection undoubtedly a celebration of female power showcased feminine layers mixed with fierce tailoring to give birth to a chic modern African queen.
Fiery shades of red dominated the runway whether it was in the form of an A-line silhouette seen on a half-buttoning double-breasted coat dress or adding drama to an otherwise minimal coat-dress with luxe ruffled details.
While red and shimmering gold hues were the colour of choice for daywear; evening wear introduced clean whites and muted black option with African beaded-work on the neckline.
Updated power suits offered a more fashion-forward alternative for the working women. With colour-blocking effect, dramatic shoulder details and playful prints the message was clear – you can be bold and fun at the same time.
Don’t be fooled into thinking the Colour by Nandi Madida woman has no sex appeal, sexy off-the-shoulder details oozed both confidence and sensuality.
As Madida took her bow after the show in a black fluffy jumper, paired with printed cigarette pants, it was clear as day that her effortlessly cool style had inspired the collection.