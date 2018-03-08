Arthur Mafokate tries again with his new muse Khanya Greens

Kwaito king Arthur Mafokate has signed Khanya Greens in a bid to revive his record label 999 Music.

Mafokate turned his back on the music industry early last year and gave all his artists clearances after quitting the music industry to pursue other interests. Among the artists who left was urban-pop icon Chomee and his then girlfriend, Afro-pop singer Cici.

The Kaffir hitmaker bounced back into the music industry late last year after public pressure to do so.

But although he released a dud comeback album in December, he has gone on to sign new artists to his stable.

The new signings include Greensin December after seeing her perform at a church service at Tirano School of Repentance in Midrand.

Greens, whose real surname is Ngutshane, launched her album Be Still and Know at the Winnie's Soul & Jazz Restaurant in Woodmead last Saturday.