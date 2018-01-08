What your celebs wish for in 2018
Kwaito king Arthur Mafokate is hoping to dance off his bachelor tag while his ex-girlfriend and fellow artist Chomee is brooding to bear her first
child as part of their 2018 resolutions.
EFF leader Julius Malema and former ANC MP Pule Mabe wish to burn the midnight oil to attain their masters degrees this year.
Mafokate, who is one of Mzansi's most eligible bachelors, hopes to walk down the aisle with a lucky woman this year.
"I am hoping for a more peaceful and prosperous South Africa, less of scandals, downgrading and racism and eradication of corruption.
[I want to see] much improved results for my daughters who did well at school last year and more glory days for 999 Music [his label].
Launching my hospitality business and hopefully getting married," said the artist, who is single again after breaking up with R&B singer Cici.
Chomee
The purring urban pop siren, who is single after breaking up with Mafokate about four years ago, is hankering for a bambino with a lucky man.
"I want to continue where I left off with my new album Zozela Zalala that is getting very big after seven years of not releasing an album. I also want to shoot my live DVD and that's long overdue. I also want to grow my company Divatainment and sign two artists and maybe a child, ha ha ha," she added with a laugh.
Mabe
The former ANC member of parliament wants to complete his masters degree in business leadership and work on his research thesis on portable waste management network in South Africa.
"I want to create and spend more time with my children and attend their academic activities as well as their social programmes.
"I also want to put more efforts towards enterprise development to benefit SMMEs and assist in radical economic transformation to create more jobs for the unemployed," he said.
Malema
The EFF leader too wants to study towards his masters degree and make his organisation more vibrant than ever before.
"I also want to help more poor people to gain access to higher education, get houses and jobs," he said.
Emtee
Hip hop juggernaut Emtee plans to double his achievements this year.
"I want to work harder and break into new markets and new territories with my music. I want to also inspire and positively touch more young lives in South Africa through the message in my music.
"I also want to build and grow my record label ATM and achieve success as a record executive not only an artist," he said.
DJ Cleo
House music fiend and former YFM presenter DJ Cleo wants to bounce back into radio and venture into TV.
"I also want to expand my sports company DFC Sports and secure a minimum of 10 PSL goalkeepers to endorse with the DFC Sport GK Gloves range. I also want to drop more hits in 2018," he said.