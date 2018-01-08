What your celebs wish for in 2018

Kwaito king Arthur Mafokate is hoping to dance off his bachelor tag while his ex-girlfriend and fellow artist Chomee is brooding to bear her first

child as part of their 2018 resolutions.

EFF leader Julius Malema and former ANC MP Pule Mabe wish to burn the midnight oil to attain their masters degrees this year.

Mafokate, who is one of Mzansi's most eligible bachelors, hopes to walk down the aisle with a lucky woman this year.

"I am hoping for a more peaceful and prosperous South Africa, less of scandals, downgrading and racism and eradication of corruption.

[I want to see] much improved results for my daughters who did well at school last year and more glory days for 999 Music [his label].

Launching my hospitality business and hopefully getting married," said the artist, who is single again after breaking up with R&B singer Cici.