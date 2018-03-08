FILM REVIEW | Red Sparrow in full flight as thriller

Jennifer Lawrence once again teams up with director Francis Lawrence (not related) in her latest action thriller, Red Sparrow. The two previously worked together when Francis directed three of the four Hunger Game franchise films that catapulted Lawrence into A-list status in Hollywood.

In this spy thriller, the magic the two are known to create together continues. Lawrence heads exciting action films led by a female lead in the cast that will come out of Hollywood this year with more movie goers giving female action stars the nod after the huge success that was Wonder Woman last year.

Two of the most talked-about films to follow will be Proud Mary starring Taraji P Henson as a hit woman working for a mob family in Boston and Alicia Vikander reprising Angelina Jolie in the latest version of Tomb Raider.

In Red Sparrow, Lawrence is Russian prima ballerina Dominika Ergorova, who is forced to join the secret service where she is trained as a master manipulator and seducer when her dancing career ends in tragedy. The Sparrow programme turns cadets into human super weapons for successful espionage.