In his quest to find himself again HHP decided to open his studio to young artists to give them a chance to shine‚ only for his hard drive to be stolen in the process.

The Music N Lights hit-maker is on the brink of a musical comeback and told TshisaLIVE he spent the last few years working on music with upcoming producers.

"I've been making music underground‚ trying to find myself. It wasn't based on deadlines or what was playing on radio. I tried to put aside all the pressure. I had to understand why I was doing what I was doing. A lot of people ask me about Cassper (Nyovest) and if there is another big artist coming through so I decided to record a project with young producers to showcase their talent."

For weeks HHP had young musicians and producers coming through his door‚ until he noticed his hard drive had been stolen.