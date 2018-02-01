Shwashwi

Emtee welcomes his second baby

By TshisaLIVE - 01 February 2018 - 11:03
Emtee
Image: Instagram

Rapper Emtee and his girlfriend‚ Nicole Chinsamy have welcomed their second baby boy named Logan.

Emtee‚ who already has a two-year-old son named Avery with Nicole‚ took to Instagram to share his excitement and the first pictures of his little man.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE a couple of weeks before his baby's arrival‚ the rapper said he felt ready this time around.

"There's not much that is going to be different‚ I guess‚ except now I have a lot more knowledge of what it kind of takes to raise a child. I'm definitely sure it will be a breeze‚ you know with lessons learnt and all from raising Avery."

Meet the new addition to Emtee's brood:

Mans a big bro now yeah 😍

A post shared by eMTee De Hustla (@emteethehustla) on

Whassup where de money at? #Logan

A post shared by eMTee De Hustla (@emteethehustla) on

Trending

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X