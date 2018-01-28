My very first 'meeting' with Bra Hugh struck a chord

I was interviewing Tuku about his latest album Hany'ga and that changed my mind.

Mtukudzi, who was Masekela's close friend, said his latest work was inspired by what he believed was an unhealthy tendency of African people to compete against each other, instead of working together.

"I have been seeing a worrying trend of Africans always seeing themselves as better than the next person. The tendency of competing to be the better person has resulted in people not focusing on what they are best in or what their real talent is," he said.

"What we seem to forget is that God created us to compliment each other so that we can live together in peace and harmony. That is the message I am sending to all Africans with this album," said the legendary Tuku.

That message resonated with me and it encouraged me to salute Bra Hugh in the way that I know best.

I "met" Bra Hugh in the early 1980s through I Am Not Afraid and Hugh Masekela's Next Album.

At the time of our "meeting", I was too young to read but I knew that whenever my brothers were not at home and I wanted to listen to these two albums, I just look for the one with a big elephant and a relaxed Bra Hugh lying on the ground - while the other sleeve design was even more daring, with Bra Hugh leaning on a zebra in the middle of a New York street.

I would then fire up the Telefunken sound system powered by Eveready batteries and marvel at Stimela.

I knew it was the last track on one side of the vinyl and would direct the needle to it and play it several times.

Once I was satisfied, I would listen to other tracks like African Secret Society, Nina, Night In Tunisia and In The Market Place.

My landing track in the other album was From Me To You. It evoked in me some feeling that I could not explain as a toddler who had not even started formal schooling at the time.