Singer Malo moered in Polokwane
Self-styled kwasa kwasa king Malo-a-Botsheba lost two teeth, suffered a broken knee cap and toes when two men pounded him with hammers after an argument over money in Polokwane on Tuesday afternoon.
Malo-a-Botsheba, real name Steve Sefofa, was rushed to Polokwane hospital where he was treated and discharged the same day. The staunch ANC member and Jacob Zuma supporter is now recuperating at his Mohlabaneng home in Bolobedu, Limpopo, under the care of his wife.
He has since failed to attend the ANC elective conference that started at Nasrec, Joburg yesterday. He has opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm at Westenburg police station.
Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed that the popular artist had opened a case after he was assaulted by two unknown men who have since allegedly fled to Mpumalanga.
"Mr Sefofa Mokwalakwala Stephen allegedly wanted to buy fruit from a street vendor at Nirvana. He wanted pears and litchis. He then realised that he did not have money to pay and asked the vendor if he could pay her via eWallet," Ngoepe said.
He said the street vendor refused.
"The complainant tried to explain how eWallet worked. The vendor called her husband who came with his friend. They started assaulting the complainant with hammers. He sustained injuries to his body, legs and lost some teeth."
Ngoepe said the suspects are said to have fled to Mpumalanga after the assault and that investigations were under way.
Sefofa confirmed that he was bludgeoned with hammers by two men after an argument with a female fruit vendor.
Relating his ordeal, the musician, who was discharged from hospital after being treated for pneumonia three months ago, said he had just finished his consultation at the Polokwane MediClinic when he was stopped by a female fruit seller in the CBD.
He alleges the woman asked him to support her by buying fruit from her stall.
"I searched for money in my car and pockets but couldn't find any. I suggested that I eWallet the cash to her. She refused and and started shouting at me," said Sefofa.
The artist said he was surprised when the woman phoned her husband and told him that he wanted to rob her.
He said he took the cellphone from the woman and tried to explain to the husband how he wanted to pay her, but the man would have none of it.
Sefofa said he was surprised when the husband and another man arrived and started hitting him with hammers.
"I tried to run away but they cornered me near a huge brick wall. One of them hit me twice on my mouth and broke my teeth. The other one hit me on my knee and broke it.
"Then he moved to my toes and smashed them," he said.
The muso said community policing forum members who were patrolling in the area rushed to the scene and prised his assailants away from him.
He was rushed to hospital where he was treated and discharged.
"I feel so betrayed. I was trying to support a fellow black South African and our misunderstanding over eWallet usage resulted in my severe beating. The law must take its course," he said.