Singer Malo moered in Polokwane

Self-styled kwasa kwasa king Malo-a-Botsheba lost two teeth, suffered a broken knee cap and toes when two men pounded him with hammers after an argument over money in Polokwane on Tuesday afternoon.

Malo-a-Botsheba, real name Steve Sefofa, was rushed to Polokwane hospital where he was treated and discharged the same day. The staunch ANC member and Jacob Zuma supporter is now recuperating at his Mohlabaneng home in Bolobedu, Limpopo, under the care of his wife.

He has since failed to attend the ANC elective conference that started at Nasrec, Joburg yesterday. He has opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm at Westenburg police station.

Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed that the popular artist had opened a case after he was assaulted by two unknown men who have since allegedly fled to Mpumalanga.