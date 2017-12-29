Since the release of Amazulu‚ Amanda Black’s shine has been unstoppable and the singer credits God’s presence for the great year she’s had.

With everything Amanda has achieved as a musician‚ it hard to believe that November was her album‚ Amazulu’s first anniversary.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the singer shared how her journey has been.

“The journey has been incredible. There’s the ups and the downs‚ but man it is still surreal at times. You know when I am on stage and people are singing my songs back to me‚ word for word‚ I just wonder ‘is this me? Is this my life?’ I’ve had an amazing beginning.”