Mshoza's husband married to another woman

Kwaito star Mshoza and her new husband, Thuthukani Mvula, are preparing for a big legal showdown with the tycoon's estranged wife, Duduzile Mvula.

Duduzile, Thuthukani's legal wife, has instructed her lawyers to serve her hubby with a summons to annul his marriage to the songbird.

She says that Thuthukani committed bigamy when he married Mshoza without divorcing her or obtaining her permission to take a second wife.

Duduzile also instructed her lawyer to file for divorce and demanded half of their lucrative estate that allegedly includes several properties and a fleet of luxury cars.

