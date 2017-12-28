Booze-fuelled sexual encounters during the festive season should be avoided at all costs.

So says KZN Health MEC‚ Sibongiseni Dhlomo. He said that alcohol often fuelled “poor judgement”.

“There are many things that alcohol is able to preserve‚ but dignity is not one of them‚” he said. "When you are under the influence of alcohol‚ you have less inhibitions‚ and may end up doing things in the heat of the moment that you may regret tomorrow. So‚ we are urging our compatriots‚ especially young people‚ not to behave recklessly just because we are in the festive season.”

He added that an annual surge in demand for emergency morning-after pills during this time was of great concern.