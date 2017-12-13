Strippers and sex workers ready for ANC conference

He said that their special programme will kick off on Thursday night with a pageant titled Miss Twerk that will pave the way for a marathon of strip shows from Friday to Sunday.

"We are going to have a different strip show every 30 minutes from 9pm until 4am, from Friday.

"The shows will include lesbian shows, trios and group shows," he said.

Mokeona said they were also working on bringing a "big" artist to perform on December 16 but would not reveal the identify as a contract between the two parties had to be signed.

In other entertainment stakes, a sex worker plying her trade along Rivonia Road in Sandton said she was excited about the prospects of making a killing during the conference.

The woman, who introduced herself as Poppy, said she had heard that "important ANC people" were coming to Joburg and she has, as a result, decided to extend her stay in the city.

"I wanted to go home to Kimberley earlier but I have since decided to go on the 23rd. I am hoping to make a bit of money to take for my two children.

"I hope the rain won't mess us up," said Poppy.