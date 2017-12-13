Strippers and sex workers ready for ANC conference
The thousands of ANC delegates in Joburg for the party's 54th national conference won't have to worry about how to deal with the stress of tense political debates. Joburg's night life establishments have put special measures in place to ensure that the 5000 delegates are taken care of in the thirst-quenching and adult entertainment stakes, from their arrival on Saturday.
One of Joburg's biggest and most popular strip clubs said they were ready to receive the comrades and entertain them for the five days or more that they will be in town.
The Summit Club's human resources manager, Tutu Mokoena, said that a number of private bookings have been made already for the week in which the ANC policymakers will be in Joburg.
"There are a lot of bookings for bachelor parties this month as you know that most people like getting married in December.
"So, for those who would like to come and unwind at our club, it is advisable to book in time. By law, we have to shut the doors once we have 900 people inside the club.
"It will be easier to get in without hassles until around 9pm but, soon afterwards, the group bookings clients will start arriving and then you might be disappointed at the door," said Mokoena.
He said that their special programme will kick off on Thursday night with a pageant titled Miss Twerk that will pave the way for a marathon of strip shows from Friday to Sunday.
"We are going to have a different strip show every 30 minutes from 9pm until 4am, from Friday.
"The shows will include lesbian shows, trios and group shows," he said.
Mokeona said they were also working on bringing a "big" artist to perform on December 16 but would not reveal the identify as a contract between the two parties had to be signed.
In other entertainment stakes, a sex worker plying her trade along Rivonia Road in Sandton said she was excited about the prospects of making a killing during the conference.
The woman, who introduced herself as Poppy, said she had heard that "important ANC people" were coming to Joburg and she has, as a result, decided to extend her stay in the city.
"I wanted to go home to Kimberley earlier but I have since decided to go on the 23rd. I am hoping to make a bit of money to take for my two children.
"I hope the rain won't mess us up," said Poppy.
She said she was also happy that the conference was taking place during school holidays.
This meant that the street walkers wouldn't have to compete against the young university students, she said.
A prostitute based at Pretoria's notorious sex farm, Divorosong, said she did not care about the ANC gathering.
"Our clients will be having a lot of money that time because they are getting their bonuses at work. There is no need for me to move to Joburg. I will stay here until after Christmas and go home on the 30th," said the woman, who introduced herself as Lerato and said she was originally from Rustenburg.
For those who enjoy a different form of entertainment, the Taboo Group, owners of exclusive clubs such as Taboo, Cocoon and Onyx, will be waiting for the hungry and thirsty comrades.
Offerings on their menu include vodkas like Absolut Elyx, Belvedere, Ciroc, Skye and Grey Goose, all at R1650 a bottle. Chivas 25 Ultra can be snapped up for R20550 while the Glenfiddich 26 is on sale for R21000. And for R18900, patrons with deep pockets can score a bottle of Glenlivet 25 at any of these exclusive clubs.
Cognac drinkers are also catered for with Bisquit XO at R3200, Martell XO for R7800 and Hennessy H 250 expected to set one back R2600.
One of Mzansi's favourite and fastest- growing drinks, champagne, is also available with a three-litre bottle of Ace Gold Jeroboam at R73000 and the same size of DomPerignon Jeroboam selling at R49200.
Cheaper versions include Billecart Brut, Moet Nectar and Mumm Brut at R1950, R1800 and R1700 a bottle respectively.