"As a woman with a platform‚ I will take any opportunity to spread the message of the seriousness of abuse in its various forms. The issue is close to my heart‚ because I am a woman and it’s difficult for me to even imagine how abuse could be someone’s reality. So even as a pastor’s wife the more awareness I can bring to the issue the better."

Earlier this year‚ Innocent told TshisaLIVE that since playing the role of Sthoko‚ whose husband has been abusing her‚ she's had to be a confidant to complete strangers who flooded her DMs with their survival stories.

"I get messages of women saying I went through the same thing (Sthoko - her character) is going through and how they were lucky enough to make it. Others stories are scarier: Some women have shown their scars and bruises while others were burnt and poisoned by their partners... some are even disabled as a result. They relate to Sthoko and that is what pushes me to help teach someone about abuse‚" she said.