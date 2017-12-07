Social media not for me - The Queen actor Xolani Mayekiso

Greenhorn actor Xolani Mayekiso says he is not on any social media platform because the thought of it terrifies him.

Mayekiso, 25, who plays Thato on Mzansi Magic's The Queen, says unlike most of his peers, social media gives him the heebie jeebies.

Mayekiso says he has seen social media destroy people's careers, because of what is written, and would rather not be part of it, especially not at this stage of his career.

"I think I would be addicted to it and eventually start saying things I will later regret. Maybe one day I will be a social media person, but I don't see that happening any time soon. I am still trying to get used to people recognising me in public places."

Speaking of his character on The Queen, he says Thato is an ambitious and energetic Kasi boy who means well but finds himself on the wrong side of the law through drugs.