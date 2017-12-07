Social media not for me - The Queen actor Xolani Mayekiso
Greenhorn actor Xolani Mayekiso says he is not on any social media platform because the thought of it terrifies him.
Mayekiso, 25, who plays Thato on Mzansi Magic's The Queen, says unlike most of his peers, social media gives him the heebie jeebies.
Mayekiso says he has seen social media destroy people's careers, because of what is written, and would rather not be part of it, especially not at this stage of his career.
"I think I would be addicted to it and eventually start saying things I will later regret. Maybe one day I will be a social media person, but I don't see that happening any time soon. I am still trying to get used to people recognising me in public places."
Speaking of his character on The Queen, he says Thato is an ambitious and energetic Kasi boy who means well but finds himself on the wrong side of the law through drugs.
He adds playing the role was challenging because he had never been in those kinds of situations. But with the help of the directors, he was able to pull it off.
Acting is something he has always wanted to do, but he did not know he could make a career out of it.
Mayekiso says it has not been smooth sailing getting to where he is, and at some point he had considered quitting.
He moved to Joburg from the Free State in 2011 to study live performance at Afda, but had to drop out because of a lack of funds.
"I went to stay with my sister and worked at an internet cafe. I saved money and I went back to school to finish in 2015," he says.
He graduated last year and started going to auditions.
"I worked as a salesperson for a gym company so that I could have money for attending auditions."
Then he got the role that he describes as "a dream come true".