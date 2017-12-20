Beauty queen and veteran TV star Michelle Molatlou dies

Molatlou was the last Miss Black South Africa before the pageant was discontinued. She went on to become a TV presenter on SABC2's magazine show Mamepe, and an actress on a number of productions including Kgalelo Pelo, In the Name of Love, Mokgonyana Matswale and most recently Generations: The Legacy.

Her other recent TV shows were on Mzansi Magic's Lokshin Bioscope movies.

Old-time friend and fellow Mamepe presenter Shane Phure Maja described her as a fighter who would not allow self-pity.

"I met her in the late '90s. We worked together for the production company for Mamepe and she came into the team after Connie Masilo [now Ferguson] had left the production to go and rejoin Generations.

"We struck up a brotherly and sisterly relationship. She was a fun-loving and God-fearing woman who exuded excellence and embraced the broadcasting space with so much influence on young people.

"Everywhere we went, be it overseas or on the continent, whether covering weddings or mastering ceremonies, she commanded a huge level of respect and she was a source of inspiration to so many young people and mostly young girls," Maja said.

He said Molatlou was also very protective of her family.