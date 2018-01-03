Former acting CEO of Eskom Matshela Koko will be back at work on Monday January 8 in the role of head of generation‚ according to Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe.

Acting head of group capital Prish Govender‚ who was implicated in paying half a billion rand to Gupta-linked company Trillian‚ was also reinstated.

Koko faced six charges in his disciplinary hearing‚ including being influential in awarding contracts worth R1-billion to company Impulse where his stepdaughter is a shareholder.

DA's spokesperson on Public Enterprises Natasha Mazzone slammed the fact that the announcement was quietly done in an internal memo. "Had the memo not been leaked‚ South Africa would not have known Koko had been reinstated."

Mazzone said there should have been a press release by Eskom about the reinstatements. "They (Eskom management) were hoping were the announcement would go under the radar."