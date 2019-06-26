Thuso Phala regrets the way he parted ways with SuperSport United

New Black Leopards midfielder Thuso Phala has owned up to the mistakes that led to his acrimonious departure from SuperSport United last season.

Phala said he regrets the way he parted ways with United after spending six years with the club.

“I regret leaving SuperSport United the way I did because it was not fair to the club and to the fans‚” he said.

“Whatever mistakes you make in life and as a football player‚ you learn so that you don’t repeat them again in the future.

"I have learned from those mistakes and I think I could have left properly by bidding farewell to the fans and the players in a proper manner.