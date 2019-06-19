Soccer

Black Leopards announce the signing of Thuso Phala and Mogakolodi Ngele

By Ofentse Ratsie - 19 June 2019 - 21:03
Thuso Phala of Supersport United during the Supersport United media day at Megawatt Park, Durban on 14 March 2018.
Thuso Phala of Supersport United during the Supersport United media day at Megawatt Park, Durban on 14 March 2018.
Image: ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Limpopo side Black Leopards have announced the signing of former SuperSport United midfielder Thuso Phala and forgotten Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mogakolodi Ngele.

Leopards signaled their intent ahead of the coming premiership season when they also bolstered their new technical team with the addition of former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Patrick Mabedi.

Lionel Soccoia has been appointed as head coach while Mlungisi Ngubane will take up a role as the club's team manager.

The club took to social media to announce their new arrivals in Wednesday night.

Leopards finished 13th on the premiership standings last season and will be looking to better their performance in the new campaign.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
Minimal disruptions as #AlexShutdown takes to the streets again
X