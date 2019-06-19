Black Leopards announce the signing of Thuso Phala and Mogakolodi Ngele
Limpopo side Black Leopards have announced the signing of former SuperSport United midfielder Thuso Phala and forgotten Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mogakolodi Ngele.
Leopards signaled their intent ahead of the coming premiership season when they also bolstered their new technical team with the addition of former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Patrick Mabedi.
Lionel Soccoia has been appointed as head coach while Mlungisi Ngubane will take up a role as the club's team manager.
Black Leopards New Technical Team and New Players— Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) June 19, 2019
Team Manager: Mlungisi Ngubane
Head Coach: Lionel Sokoya
Assistant Coach: Patrick Mabedi
Players: Thuso Phala and Mokgakolodi Ngele#hashamulilo #lidodaduvha
The club took to social media to announce their new arrivals in Wednesday night.
Leopards finished 13th on the premiership standings last season and will be looking to better their performance in the new campaign.