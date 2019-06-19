Black Leopards announce the signing of Thuso Phala and Mogakolodi Ngele

Limpopo side Black Leopards have announced the signing of former SuperSport United midfielder Thuso Phala and forgotten Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mogakolodi Ngele.

Leopards signaled their intent ahead of the coming premiership season when they also bolstered their new technical team with the addition of former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Patrick Mabedi.

Lionel Soccoia has been appointed as head coach while Mlungisi Ngubane will take up a role as the club's team manager.