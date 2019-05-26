Lepasa's star shines brighter after final

Zakhele Lepasa has not allowed his new-found fame to go to his head. Last week, Lepasa hogged national headlines after his TS Galaxy won the Nedbank Cup.

It was Lepasa's 90th-minute penalty that sealed the deal and secured the upset over Kaizer Chiefs in Durban.

Now the 22-year-old's celebrity has shot through the roof after showing nerves of steel to thrust a dagger into Amakhosi hearts.

"The response from the public has been incredible since the final. People recognise me much more now after that match," Lepasa said.

"Obviously the whole country was watching, so a whole lot more people know our [Galaxy players] faces now. For me it's only the beginning though; I have to keep grounded and work hard.

"I am still in the early stages of my career and I cannot afford to act like I have arrived."

The ex-Orlando Pirates striker spent the first half of the previous season on loan at Stellenbosch FC. He moved to TS Galaxy in January.