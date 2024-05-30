Conceding he has mixed feelings about playing his first-ever cup final, Orlando Pirates' Thalente Mbatha has made it clear that they aim to prove they're a big team when they meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup decider at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Mbatha, 24, has been a marvel to watch since joining Pirates on a six-month loan deal from SuperSport United in January. The lad from KwaMashu in Durban has scored one goal and managed two assists from 15 games in the Pirates shirt.
"This is my first cup final ever, so it's a great feeling even though I am nervous because Sundowns are not a bad team. It's a game where we also need to prove ourselves that we're a big team, a big institution. We have to put in a show for our fans and everyone watching us,'' Mbatha said during a media open-day at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.
"Since we did not win the league, we've told ourselves that we need to win this cup final. When you fail to win the league, you must put effort to make sure you win anything that will give you a cup or an award as a team."
Mbatha, who was previously on the books of Highlands Park, also didn't hide he's been playing to prove that he deserves to continue playing at Pirates beyond this season. Mbatha added that his future will be decided after the Nedbank Cup final.
"For me it [settling in at Pirates] wasn't easy because it was like I was proving myself every game, so I was playing every game like it was a final as I know that doing well will determine my future with the team.
"It's a journey that was competitive and healthy. At the moment I don't know what my future looks like. I will only hear when the season ends,'' Mbatha stated.
Mbatha also preached the importance of camaraderie ahead of the final match on Saturday.
"We are a family here and we need each other more than ever ahead of this final because if we win, it's not Thalente who's winning but the team, Orlando Pirates,'' Mbatha noted.
Mbatha hopes cup win earns him a Bucs deal
On-loan midfielder targets first winner ’s medal
Image: Lee Warren
