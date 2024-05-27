Soccer

Mabasa named Premiership Player of the Month for May

Bucs striker had outstanding performances for the club

27 May 2024 - 15:00
Neville Khoza Journalist
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa was named the Premiership Player of the Month for May following his outstanding performances for the club.

Mabasa, who also finished the season as the top goal scorer with 16 goals, led the Buccaneers to second place finish and qualify for the CAF Champions League after netting five goals. 

His goals also saw him win the top goal scorer after scoring on the final day against SuperSport United to see Pirates draw 1-1 and finish second.

The striker beat Cape Town City’s Jaedin Rhodes, Oswin Appollis and Sanele Barns. Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was named the coach of the Coach of the Month for the third time this season.

Mokwena guided Sundowns to four wins, two draws and a defeat from the seven matches they played where they clinched the league title.

During this period, Sundowns scored ten goals and conceded three. Mokwena also won the award in August and April and edged Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler.

Swallows midfielder Lindokuhle Mtshali won the goal of the month for his strike against Stellenbosch.

