Pirates' dream of finishing second on log still alive

Orlando Pirates maintained their winning momentum when they demolished Royal AM 4-0 in the DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium yesterday to keep their dream of finishing second on the log alive.
The victory was Pirates’ fourth in succession across all competitions as they managed to keep some consistency, something which they didn’t have this season.
Goals by Patrick Maswanganyi, Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Kabelo Dlamini secured an emphatic victory for the Buccaneers.
Pirates were without the services of Sipho Chaine, Miguel Timm and Deon Hotto, who were all suspended for this match, and coach Jose Riveiro started with Melusi Buthelezi, Innocent Maela and Mbatha in their place.
The home side’s approach was to press Pirates high and were aggressive as they tried to stop them. One of their aggressive approaches saw Pirates defender Thabiso Lebitso being substituted after he was injured early on and was replaced by Thabiso Monyane.
The home side’s aggressiveness also saw the visitors being uncomfortable on the ball earlier on and they lacked a bit of rhythm. The Buccaneers finally broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark with a controversial spot-kick after Maswanganyi won the penalty and executed the resultant spot-kick to make it 1-0.
However, replays showed the foul took place outside the box and the officials got it wrong by awarding a penalty that was instead supposed to be a free kick.
Conceding the goal brought some energy to Thwihli Thwahla as they finished the stronger of the two. The team hit a crossbar following a powerful free-kick from the edge of the area by Sedwyn George.
Despite taking a lead, the Buccaneers were not convincing and it was Royal who threatened more in the opening half.
The visitors came back with more energy in the second half, and it was not long before Mbatha doubled Pirates' lead just before the hour mark against the run of play after he received a through pass from Maswangayi.
Relebohile Mofokeng made it 3-0 late in the second half with a cool finish after combining with Mabasa before substitute Dlamini made it 4-0 with a cross which resulted in a goal.
Thwihli Thwahla were flat in the second half and didn't have the energy they showed in the opening stanza and didn’t trouble Pirates goalie Buthelezi, who was reduced to a spectator in the second half.
Pirates' next match is against Cape Town City on Wednesday away, while Royal will host SuperSport United where they will both be looking to bounce back to winning ways.
Pirates' dream of finishing second on log still alive
Bucs win four games on trot after Royal demolition
