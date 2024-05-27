Vilakazi confident before playoffs

As Richards Bay shift their focus to the promotional playoffs against Baroka and the University of Pretoria, coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi is pleased that they are going there with the winning momentum and confidence.
The Natal Rich Boyz ended their DStv Premiership campaign with a 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday with goals from Ntsako Makhubela and Yanele Mbuthuma.
Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal for Stellies. Even though the victory was not enough to see them avoid playoffs after Royal AM also won their game against Moroka Swallows, Vilakazi said they would go there with a lot of confidence and urged his side to show the same attitude.
“I’m very happy with the result because we wanted to win the game and we wanted to finish on a high note because we didn’t have control of the outcomes of other games,” Vilakazi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“But this was the game where we had to focus on and try to win. We are very excited to win the game and have confidence going into the playoffs. We need to go there and be ready mentally."
AmaTuks will host Baroka in the first match of the playoffs at Tuks Stadium on Sunday, and Vilakazi said they are well aware of what they will be facing.
“The past seven games, we have been competing strongly and if we can have that attitude against Baroka and AmaTuks, I think we can be victorious,” he said.
“We do know how they play and they also know how we play. I always say proper planning will determine whether we will be victorious on the day or not. So, we will plan accordingly.
“We know how they play, their strong points and weaknesses. We just have to make sure we limit our mistakes.”
Vilakazi also insists that they will not take their opponents for granted as they look to retain their status.
“The difference we will have is that they are more hungry than us as they want to come to the professional level.
“I think we will have to dig deep and respect the opposition but not on the field and don’t take them for granted. It is something that we need to instill in our players to know that it is not going to be easy. It is going to be very difficult.
“This is another chance to try and save our jobs.”
Vilakazi confident before playoffs
Victory at Stellies buoys Bay
Image: Darren Stewart
As Richards Bay shift their focus to the promotional playoffs against Baroka and the University of Pretoria, coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi is pleased that they are going there with the winning momentum and confidence.
The Natal Rich Boyz ended their DStv Premiership campaign with a 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday with goals from Ntsako Makhubela and Yanele Mbuthuma.
Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal for Stellies. Even though the victory was not enough to see them avoid playoffs after Royal AM also won their game against Moroka Swallows, Vilakazi said they would go there with a lot of confidence and urged his side to show the same attitude.
“I’m very happy with the result because we wanted to win the game and we wanted to finish on a high note because we didn’t have control of the outcomes of other games,” Vilakazi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“But this was the game where we had to focus on and try to win. We are very excited to win the game and have confidence going into the playoffs. We need to go there and be ready mentally."
AmaTuks will host Baroka in the first match of the playoffs at Tuks Stadium on Sunday, and Vilakazi said they are well aware of what they will be facing.
“The past seven games, we have been competing strongly and if we can have that attitude against Baroka and AmaTuks, I think we can be victorious,” he said.
“We do know how they play and they also know how we play. I always say proper planning will determine whether we will be victorious on the day or not. So, we will plan accordingly.
“We know how they play, their strong points and weaknesses. We just have to make sure we limit our mistakes.”
Vilakazi also insists that they will not take their opponents for granted as they look to retain their status.
“The difference we will have is that they are more hungry than us as they want to come to the professional level.
“I think we will have to dig deep and respect the opposition but not on the field and don’t take them for granted. It is something that we need to instill in our players to know that it is not going to be easy. It is going to be very difficult.
“This is another chance to try and save our jobs.”
Hunt preaches respect among PSL coaches
Cavin 'heart-sore' after Chiefs' worst finish
Riveiro ecstatic Bucs are back in Champions League
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos