Hunt preaches respect among PSL coaches

One of the most experienced coaches in the PSL, Gavin Hunt of SuperSport United, has weighed in on the much-publicised feud between his counterparts Rulani Mokwena and Sead Ramovic, urging the league to intervene as he preaches mutual respect among coaches.
The gloves are off between Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena and his TS Galaxy counterpart Ramovic, with the feud now under judiciary's consideration after Galaxy served the former with court papers for comments he made at the end of April, when he implied his player Bongani Zungu had been deliberately targeted by Galaxy players as revenge for breaking Bernard Parker's leg in October.
"When you go and do your coaching licences, there's certain ethics [you learn] and respect. I don't have to be in your Christmas card and you won't be on mine but you gotta have a certain respect and you can't let [the rivalry] go off the field if you know what I am saying,'' Hunt said post their season finale's 1-all draw against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.
"I think there has to be a certain amount of respect and I do think, honest opinion, the league should get involved...something should happen here, you can't just let these things go like this because it's reflection on your sponsorship.''
The four-time league-winning coach doubts Mokwena and Ramovic will smoke the peace pipe anytime soon, still lamenting the manner in which their feud has escalated. Hunt wishes Mokwena and Ramovic learn from world's leading coaches Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, who are rivals but have maintained mutual respect.
"Doesn't look like one of them is going to give in. There's nothing wrong with having a rivalry...you don't even have to shake hands with the guy or talk with the guy but there has to be respect around these things and I think they [Mokwena and Ramovic] need to sort it out, get into a room if they can,'' Hunt said.
"I don't think it will happen because it's gone a little bit too far now but there's a code of conduct and a code of ethics in the business that need to happen. Mourinho doesn't like Pep and Pep doesn't like Mourinho but there's certain amount of respect between them.''
Hunt preaches respect among PSL coaches
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
