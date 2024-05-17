News

WATCH | ICJ hears Israel’s response to SA’s application for additional measures

By TimesLIVE - 17 May 2024 - 11:17

Courtesy of SABC News

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing Israel’s response to South Africa's application for additional measures in its war in Gaza. 

Deputy attorney general for international law Gilad Noam, principal deputy legal adviser of the ministry of foreign affairs of Israel Tamar Kaplan Tourgeman and legal adviser of the Embassy of Israel in the Netherlands Avigail Frisch Ben Avraham are at the ICJ for the start of a hearing in which South Africa requests new emergency measures in Israel's attacks on Rafah. It is part of an ongoing case South Africa filed at the ICJ in December last year accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its offensive against Palestinians in Gaza..

TimesLIVE

