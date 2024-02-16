Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has a burning desire to reciprocate the club’s decision to give him a new contract.
Last week, Bvuma extended his contract for a further two years with an option for another year. The 28-year-old shotstopper, who’s the club’s development graduate, aims to give his all on the pitch to show that he’s grateful to the Amakhosi hierarchy for keeping him.
“I’d like to thank the club...the whole management, the chairman [Kaizer Motaung] for believing in me and giving me another chance to be here at Chiefs.
"I’ve been here for 10years now, if I am counting my days at development. I am just grateful that they still trust me. What can I do with that? I can repay this contract by performing on the field of play.”
Despite starting the season as a third-choice keeper behind Brandon Petersen and Itumeleng Khune, Bvuma has managed to fight his way up, starting Chiefs’ last four league games before the Afcon-induced hiatus.
Bvuma kept three clean sheets and conceded once in those four games. The lad from Leratong, on the West Rand, doesn’t want to take all the credit for the clean sheets, saying it was a collective achievement.
Bvuma aims to repay Amakhosi on the field
Keeper thankful for being rewarded with two-year deal
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Bvuma also narrated how he used the break, asserting he worked very hard during their mini pre-season.
“Of course, every goalkeeper wants to keep a clean sheet but for me, I think it’s teamwork. I thank my defenders because they ’ve been solid... in fact, even our midfielders and strikers because defending starts upfront. I can’t take credit alone because it’s a collective thing, ”Bvuma said.
“The break was good, especially for me because I got time to reflect on the things that happened to me, from not playing to finally playing. Going into the mini pre-season that we had, I think we worked very hard as a team and we are ready to resume.”
Bvuma is odds-on to start when Chiefs face Royal AM in the league at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
“We know Royal AM are in a position where they don’t want to be. They have a very good team, to be honest, but we’ve analysed them and we knowhow they play. As Chiefs, we take every game as a final, so we want to go there and make sure we collect maximum points,” Bvuma said.
