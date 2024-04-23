×

Soccer

Ramovic fumes at refs again after loss to Stellies

Galaxy coach calls for officials to be professionalised

23 April 2024 - 09:10
Neville Khoza Journalist
TS Galaxy team members confront match officials during the DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch at Mbombela Stadium at the weekend.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has once again slammed the officials following his side's 2-1 defeat to high-flying Stellenbosch at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Ramovic, who is one of the coaches who has been unhappy with the performance of the referees recently, feels his side have been most undone by questionable calls since he took over at the club two years ago.

The coach was not pleased with how Siyabulela Qunta officiated in their match against Stellenbosch after they were denied a penalty, and told TV interviewers afterwards that the officiating was a "disgrace"

Lehlohonolo Mojela had given Galaxy the lead before Fawaaz Basadien and Andre de Jong scored in the second half to give their side a victory.

"I have been here for two and half seasons and if somebody goes through our games and will see how many points we lost because of mistakes from the referees," Ramovic explained to Sowetan yesterday.

"And then it comes to one situation and it is not good. I don't want to put myself in the situation of what happened yesterday [Sunday]. It is not good. The emotions are there and you see after two and half seasons how many times we were supposed to get penalties and clear ones and we didn't get.

"How many times have the mistakes from the referees cost us points and this is the only thing where I try to say.

"Last season, we lost 10 points because of poor refereeing. This year, we didn't get so many clear ones and when you see against Stellenbosch in the [Carling Knockout final] and Samir Nurkovic didn't get the penalty, a clear one.

"[Against Kaizer] Chiefs a clear handball, we didn't get and every time I hear that it's a mistake of the referee. When we try to improve and try to win because it is our bread, you then get disappointed if you see that referees don't get improvement."

Ramovic believes the only way the referees will improve is when they are professionalised by Safa and if not, mistakes will always happen week in and week out.

"I would like to see the referees get help by being professional. If we want referees to be improved, they have to get things better like education and to be professional," he said.

"Then the league will be a better one because all of us need good referees and poor referees kill the game.

"The referees are not good enough. That's why they are not in the CAF competitions recently, so we have to change something and if we don't change, we will get what we have now.

"I don't want to have these kinds of fights with referees, but you get upset after two and half seasons.

"The standard of referees is not good enough and it's killing many teams. The referees have to be professional in their job."

