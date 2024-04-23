Sekhukhune uncertain how Downs will pitch

With a tough schedule and an eye on the crucial CAF Champions League semifinal return leg against Esperance on Friday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is likely to rest his key players when they face tricky Sekhukhune United in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this evening (7.30pm).
Sundowns suffered a 0-1 defeat in the Champions League first leg to Esperance in Tunisia on Saturday and are desperate to turn the results around. Mokwena will want his key men fresh for Friday's return leg.
Mokwena played his key players against Moroka Swallows on Monday last week before they departed for Tunisia and paid a hefty price when Teboho Mokoena limped off in that game and missed the match in Tunisia as a result.
Players like Gaston Sirino, Lebohang Maboe, Denis Onyango, Neo Maema, Brian Onyango and Terrence Mashego could all play against Babina Noko tonight.
Babina Noko coach Lehlohonolo Seema said he is not sure which team Sundowns will field against them and it makes his job to plan against them a bit difficult.
"You never plan for Sundowns [because we don't know who they will field] and you can't say they will be tired because we don't know who will pitch," Seema said.
"The players have been conditioned. This team [Sundowns] has been playing a lot of games. So, you can't expect that they will be tired. We are expecting a difficult game, especially since we will be playing away.
"We have to look at ourselves at the moment, trying to prepare and make sure that we are ready to take that game. If we focus more on Sundowns and neglect ourselves... we will be making a big mistake. We will see what they have put on the lineup."
Sekhukhune are unbeaten in nine matches this year and will want to continue with that against the Brazilians and maintain their place in the top eight.
Fixtures
Tonight: Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)
Friday: Galaxy v Swallows, Mbombela (7.30pm); Spurs v Bay, Athlone (7.30pm)
Saturday: AmaZulu v Chippa, Moses Mabhida (3pm); Chiefs v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (8pm)
Sunday: Royal v Pirates, Harry Gwala (3pm); CPT City v Arrows, Cape Town (5.30pm)
Image: Shaun Roy
