Relief for Ten Hag but Man United’s fragility exposed again

Manchester United's fragility was laid bare as they contrived to almost lose an FA Cup semifinal they had complete control of against second-tier Coventry City on Sunday.

They managed to scramble into the final against Manchester City on penalties but having led 3-0 with 71 minutes on the clock, it almost felt like a hollow victory.

Coventry, like so many sides this season, exposed United's soft centre and were centimetres away from pulling off one of the comebacks of all time — Victor Torp's winner ruled out for offside in the last minute of extra time.

As United buckled late on, Coventry's fans bellowed the time-honoured chant of “you're getting sacked in the morning” as Ten Hag looked stunned on the touchline.

The Dutchman could breathe a huge sigh of relief when Rasmus Hojlund rolled home the winning spot kick in front of United's fans — but the questions about his future will multiply.

“It was an incredible game, a strange game too. We had total control for so long and then gave it away in the last part of the game. We did show resilience to win the penalty shoot-out,” Ten Hag said. “We had control for 75 minutes and have to give Coventry a compliment for what they did in the last 15 minutes.