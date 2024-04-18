Sundowns star Morena expects fireworks in packed stadium in Tunis

“Our mindset is different when we play away in the Champions League. We know how passionate their supporters are.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Thapelo Morena is expecting a hostile atmosphere at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Tunis as the Brazilians take on Esperance Tunis in Saturday night's first leg of their Champions League semifinal.
The Brazilians meet the Tunisian giants at their no doubt packed and deafeningly noisy 60,000-seat home ground (9pm SA time) looking to get a favourable result away from home to make it easier for them to finish the job at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria next Friday.
Morena said Sundowns know what to expect because they have been in front of hostile and fanatical North African crowds in Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.
“We are going to have a great atmosphere in the stadium with flames [from flares] and [fire]crackers going all around us on the field,” he said.
“Our mindset is different when we play away in the Champions League. We know how passionate their supporters are.
“At Al Ahly, Wydad and Esperance the atmosphere is something else, but we just have to go out there and play our normal game.
“It is one of the best crowds I have ever played [in front of] because it is not my first time being in Tunisia and playing against Esperance. I think this clash is going to be way better than the last time I was here.”
Morena, the 30-year-old right-back or right-wing who caught the eye with his performances helping Bafana Bafana to the bronze medal at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, has vast experience at this level of the Champions League. He expects Esperance to push for an early goal.
“The first few minutes they are going to come guns blazing at us because they are playing at home. I expect them to mostly go on the sides.
“We need to try to close the sides and force them to come inside where we will have numbers.”
Sundowns have been in Tunisia since Wednesday. Morena said they have ticked the right boxes in their preparations.
“Regeneration is important for us to bring back the legs, especially after the long trip. We arrived on Wednesday in Tunisia and we couldn't do a lot but the most important thing is we had to sit down and do video analysis.”
When they return from Tunisia on Sunday, Downs turn their attention back to the DStv Premiership as they host Sekhukhune United at Loftus on Tuesday, as the runaway leaders look to continue their march towards a record-extending seventh league title.
Esperance have no midweek domestic fixtures to distract them from either leg of the Champions League semifinal.
