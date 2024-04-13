×

‘I'm allowed to feel tired and grumpy’: Rulani Mokwena as their relentless programme rumbles on

13 April 2024 - 12:43
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena celebrate Nedbank Cup quarterfinal victory over University of Pretoria (Tuks) with midfielder Marcelo Allende.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

A visibly tired Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said it would be better for his team if Monday’s DStv Premiership match against Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium was rescheduled. 

Over the past gruelling 11 days, Sundowns have played four matches against Richards Bay, Young Africans in the Champions League, and Cape Town Spurs and Pretoria University in all competitions. 

Their relentless programme continues as they visit the Dube Birds on Monday before leaving for their crunch Champions League semifinal clash against Tunisian giants Esperance on Friday in Tunis. 

“Oh yes for sure,” was Mokwena's short response when he was asked if he would have preferred to have their match against Swallows rescheduled after they beat University of Pretoria (Tuks) 4-3 on penalties to secure a place in the Nedbank Cup semifinals. 

Mokwena admitted the programme is taking a toll on him and his players but vowed they will continue to be competitive in this campaign that may end with a rare treble as they are still in contention in the Champions League, Nedbank Cup and DStv Premiership. 

“I said to myself you are allowed to get feel tired, feel grumpy, worn down because you are a human being and not a robot. I spend too much time on the team and it’s the same with players — they are allowed to feel like that.

“I have to deal with their mood swings, their tiredness and their grumpiness. At this moment in time, we just keep going because no one cares and I said this the last time that no one cares. Who cares that I am feeling tired? No one cares.” 

Mokwena has given players Saturday off after the Tuks victory to recharge the batteries before another spell of congested fixtures.

“What I do know is they (players) must not speak to the coach. I must switch off my phone, no contact with the players. I am going to try very hard to have a social life. My social life is the players and I stress them so much but I am going to try to give them a bit of a break mentally because they deserve and need it.” 

