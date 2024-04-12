Barker lauds his troops for winning mentality

Stellenbosch mentor Steve Barker can’t stop raving about his troops’ sharp-wittedness amid their prolonged unbeaten streak, hoping that, coupled with hunger for more success, will keep them winning until the season ends.
Stellenbosch, who’ve now gone 20 games without tasting a defeat with 15 wins and five draws across all competitions, host SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow (3pm). Stellies will be without suspended centre-back Thabo Moloisane.
“What has really amazed me of late of this team is that they’ve just found a way not to lose... they’ve found the way to play the circumstance and the situation like we had to on the weekend with the weather conditions [referring to the gusts of wind that surpassed 70km/h at stages in their scoreless draw with Sekhukhune United at Danie Craven Stadium last Saturday],” Barker said this week.
“Hopefully, we can continue with that trend until the end of the season. I am convinced that our mentality and desire will keep us on the winning sort of track.”
Barker also highlighted how winning the Carling Knockout, their first ever trophy as a top-flight side, has given them more belief that they can actually win more accolades as a team, aiming to add the Nedbank Cup. Last season, Stellies were eliminated by Sekhukhune in the semifinals of the Ke Yona competition.
“We’ve been very competitive in the cup competitions of late and obviously having won a cup competition this season [the Carling Knockout in December] I think this gives the players that extra motivation and desire to, again, try and get into the semifinals,” Barker said.
“I really believe that winning the Carling Knockout gave us belief that we can get into the far end of tournaments. We’ve got to give it our best shot against SuperSport. They are obviously a very tough opposition. It’ll be our fourth time playing them this season and all our meetings with them were really tight close games, so I don’t expect the upcoming fixture to be any different.”
Barker lauds his troops for winning mentality
Stellenbosch head coach says lifting first cup fuelled Cape Winelands side for more glory
Image: Grant Pitcher
