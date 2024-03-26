"This achievement wouldn't be possible without the people who've contributed to my journey, including my players, coaches, football administrators, management, media, my supporters and the support from the general public in South Africa, especially from the football fraternity ... from the African continent and the Gulf as a region, I am humbled,'' Mosimane said.
UJ will confer the doctorate to Mosiame in a ceremony to be held on July 25. "He won the South African Football Association Coach of the Year award, was awarded the PSL Coach of the Season award on five occasions and was named the CAF Coach of the Year in 2016,'' read UJ's statement on Monday.
"Such accomplishments demonstrate his exceptional leadership, strategic acumen and ability to motivate and inspire a team to perform at the highest level,” read the statement.
Mosimane 'humbled' by honorary doctorate from University of Johannesburg
Revered coach soon to be called 'doctor'
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
One of Africa's most decorated football coaches, Pitso Mosimane, has admitted that even with his achievements, he never in his wildest dreams envisioned himself getting an honorary doctorate as the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has decided to honour him with one.
"I've won many trophies and awards during my career but I never thought [that] an accolade such as an honorary doctorate was within my reach as a football person. I am thankful to the leadership at the University of Johannesburg for this acknowledgement and recognition,'' Mosimane told his agency, MT Sports, yesterday.
Mosimane, the 2016 CAF Coach of the Year, also acknowledged the role the football fraternity at large has played in his glittering career, reserving special praise for the players he's coached and all the role players in football, in Africa and in the Gulf regions, where he made his name by promoting Al Ahli to the Saudi Premiership last term.
