Super selfies: embrace your inner star with the Huawei nova 12i

In Mzansi's melting pot of vibrant cultures, where everyone’s journey is as unique as the stars that blanket our night sky, Huawei introduces the nova 12 series — a stellar line-up of smartphones that's all about celebrating the fact that you're one of a kind.

Inspired by the concept of “nova” (a new star), this trio of Super Slim devices — including the nova 12i, nova 12 SE and soon-to-be-released nova 12s — aim to inspire you to adopt a KeStar spirit; to be the star of your own destiny. They offer a personalised user experience so you can assert your individuality, and super selfie innovations to prompt you to step into the spotlight and shine.

Let's take a closer look at how Huawei nova 12i is designed to encourage you to embrace your inner star and become KeStar (#nova12iKeStar):

A design that dazzles, a display that adapts

Crafted with a keen eye for beauty, the Huawei nova 12i comes in a choice of captivating Green, reminiscent of a moonlit sea, or classic Black, as serene as the night sky. Its impressive rear camera set-up is housed within a “Super Star Orbit Ring”, a striking design element that adds to the device's head-turning good looks.

Flip the super slim phone over and you'll find a generous 6.7″AOD screen, designed to give you an immersive viewing experience. With technology that adapts to your environment, reducing blue light and mimicking paper in e-book mode, your eyes are cared for, allowing you to indulge in your favourite stories, movies and more with comfort and clarity.

Elevating photography to art

With the Huawei nova 12i's advanced photographic technology and super selfie innovations, every snapshot is a star shot.