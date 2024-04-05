Super selfies: embrace your inner star with the Huawei nova 12i
This super slim device is part of the brand's new nova 12 series, which combines groundbreaking photographic capabilities with a personalised user experience
In Mzansi's melting pot of vibrant cultures, where everyone’s journey is as unique as the stars that blanket our night sky, Huawei introduces the nova 12 series — a stellar line-up of smartphones that's all about celebrating the fact that you're one of a kind.
Inspired by the concept of “nova” (a new star), this trio of Super Slim devices — including the nova 12i, nova 12 SE and soon-to-be-released nova 12s — aim to inspire you to adopt a KeStar spirit; to be the star of your own destiny. They offer a personalised user experience so you can assert your individuality, and super selfie innovations to prompt you to step into the spotlight and shine.
Let's take a closer look at how Huawei nova 12i is designed to encourage you to embrace your inner star and become KeStar (#nova12iKeStar):
A design that dazzles, a display that adapts
Crafted with a keen eye for beauty, the Huawei nova 12i comes in a choice of captivating Green, reminiscent of a moonlit sea, or classic Black, as serene as the night sky. Its impressive rear camera set-up is housed within a “Super Star Orbit Ring”, a striking design element that adds to the device's head-turning good looks.
Flip the super slim phone over and you'll find a generous 6.7″AOD screen, designed to give you an immersive viewing experience. With technology that adapts to your environment, reducing blue light and mimicking paper in e-book mode, your eyes are cared for, allowing you to indulge in your favourite stories, movies and more with comfort and clarity.
Elevating photography to art
With the Huawei nova 12i's advanced photographic technology and super selfie innovations, every snapshot is a star shot.
The ultra-high-definition 108MP main camera, featuring a large F1.9 aperture, a 1/1.67″ sensor and nine-in-one-pixel fusion technology, allows for versatile shots with incredible light sensitivity. So, whether you're shooting portraits, vast daytime landscapes or the intricate patterns of night, your photos will always be vivid and full of life.
Thanks to its optimised 8MP front camera, every selfie tells a story, rich with natural colours and clear details. And, because the Huawei nova 12i is equipped with 256GB of storage, you can snap away without having to worry about running out of space to keep your precious memories safe.
The power to go further, do more and charge faster
The Huawei nova 12i's robust 5,000mAh battery and AI Battery Saving Technology will ensure your adventures are never cut short due to lack of battery power.
When you need a swift power boost, 40W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo rockets the phone's battery to 62% charged in a mere 30 minutes.
Enjoy your world, your way with EMUI 14
Offering a seamless and intuitive interface, the Huawei nova 12i is powered by the brand's new smart operating system: EMUI 14. You can tailor your digital space with themes that reflect your style, from your lock screen to your always-on display.
With EMUI 14, your nova 12i is not just smart; it's insightful, enhancing your multitasking with Live View and SuperHub 2.0, and protecting your privacy with advanced security features.
Security is sophisticated with the nova 12i's sliding input fingerprint enrolment, offering quick and reliable access with a single gesture. This feature is a testament to Huawei's commitment to innovation and user-friendly experiences.
Step into the #nova12iKeStar spotlight: order your new smartphone now
Get the Huawei nova 12i from the Huawei online store for R6,999 and operator channels across SA for R329 per month over 36 months, or R399 per month over 24 months.
You can purchase the Huawei nova 12 SE from the Huawei online store for R8,499, or from Huawei partners and operators for R439 per month over 36 months, or R549 monthly over 24 months.
Also keep an eye out for the soon-to-be released Huawei nova 12s.
For more information about the nova 12 series, visit the Huawei website.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.