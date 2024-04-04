Soccer fraternity mourn fallen Chiefs star Luke Fleurs

Tributes continue to pour in for talented Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs, who was gunned down in a hijacking ordeal in Honeydew on Wednesday night.
Premier Soccer League (PSL), Cape Town City and Golden Arrows were one of the first football stakeholders to send out their messages of condolence on Thursday morning.
"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs. Our deepest sympathies go out to Fleurs' family, friends, and the broader South African football community during this difficult time,'' City wrote on their official social media accounts.
"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Kaizer Chief defender Luke Fleurs, to his family, friends and everyone Kaizer Chiefs, we at Lamontville Golden Arrows send our deepest sympathy and condolences on the news of his passing. May his soul rest in peace,'' Arrows said on their own social media platforms.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo disclosed that the 24-year-old defender was waiting to be served by a petrol attendant when two armed suspects approached him before one shot him, having forced him out of his car. The former SuperSport United didn't die on the scene but at a nearby medical centre.
"It is reported that the victim [Fleurs] who was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI drove into the petrol station in 14th Avenue, corner Hendrik Potgieter. While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant, he was confronted by two armed males who came driving a white BMW 1 Series,'' Masondo said on Thursday.
"The suspects pointed at him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once in the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim's car followed by his accomplice. The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival."
