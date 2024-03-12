SuperSport need to up their game for downs

SuperSport United may be the last team to have beaten Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership, but their recent form ahead of the Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight (7.30pm) should be worrying for coach Gavin Hunt.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori have yet to register a victory across all competitions this year in six matches, drawing five and losing once.
They have also conceded in all those matches, and as they face Sundowns it could be another frustrating evening for Hunt’s charges.
The last time SuperSport won was on December 23, when they beat Orlando Pirates 3-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium. They advanced to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after a 3-1 penalty shoot-out victory over Cape Town City.
They come up against a Sundowns side looking to go 15 points clear at the top of the log table and take another step towards securing the league title.
SuperSport captain Onismor Bhasera said they need to up their game if they were to get something out of this match.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
“I don’t think anyone needs to be reminded how important is the match, we are looking forward to it,” Bhasera told the club’s media department. "They know that we need points. I think it’s going to be very important [to win], but you know how derbies are ... the best team on the day [will win].
“We have to make sure we go out there and work as a team and apply everything which we have been working hard on this year. If we go out there and make sure we maintain the bar and apply ourselves very well as per the coach’s instructions, I think we will come out with something.”
In the last five meetings between the two teams, Sundowns have been dominant, winning three, while SuperSport won once, and the other match finished in a stalemate.
Sundowns defender Grant Kekana was expecting a tough encounter from their rivals.
“It’s going to be another tough encounter, obviously a derby is about bragging rights. We know SuperSport, they are going to come out motivated,” Kekana told the Sundowns media department yesterday. Also considering that they have not won in the past three games, so it’s another opportunity for them to try and get a positive result.
“But we planned properly. We know what to expect from them. We will try our best to limit their threats so we can come out with a victory. When it comes to derbies form doesn't really count for anything. It’s about who wants it the most on the day, and that’s going to be very important that we are switched on from the first until the very end.”
