Former Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker expects tactical game in Soweto derby
There is little separating Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on the DStv Premiership standings and former Amakhosi attacker Bernard Parker is expecting a close and tactical encounter during the Soweto derby on Saturday.
They lock horns at FNB Stadium with the Buccaneers sitting fifth and Amakhosi placed in sixth spot and separated by one point in what looks like a tight race for second spot.
Parker, who has been out of action since late last year while recovering from a career-threatening leg injury he sustained against Mamelodi Sundowns in October, knows a thing or two about the Soweto derby having featured in the match for Chiefs on numerous occasions.
Asked for his views on the clash, Parker said there was a lot to play for because it was getting congested at the top half of the table with Stellenbosch, Cape Town City and SuperSport United above them.
“I am expecting a tough tactical match which makes it difficult to make a prediction,” said Parker of TS Galaxy, who is working tirelessly to make a full return to competitive football after a leg break injury.
“Looking at Pirates, they have been playing fairly well as a team, but they have a player like striker Evidence Makgopa who will come into the match with broad shoulders after a good showing at Afcon.
“I hope Phillip Ndlondlo gets a chance to play because he has mobility, flair and he has an eagle eye in terms of finding that defence-splitting pass. Generally, I think on the attack they will are going to give Chiefs a lot of problems.
“For Chiefs, their key players will be Edmilson Dove because of his good energy and good spirit. His good energy rubs off on the other guys and I am also looking at Ashley du Preez.
“I think Du Preez wants to prove a point that he can score goals. He has not been scoring enough this season but he gets into good positions which is good sign and it shows that he has what it takes.”
Parker also highlighted that the Soweto derby could be daunting occasion for an inexperienced player.
“You can’t sleep the night before your first derby. Even though you try to block out the noise or switch off your phone, anxiety gets to you as it gets nearer to the match with butterflies in your stomach.
“At the same time, it is also a great feeling when you run out for the warm-ups and you hear the roar from the crowd on the stands cheering the players on. It is a feeling that is difficult to explain.”
As the two teams prepare to square off, Parker made the sobering admission that Pirates had been the better team in recent times.
“It’s a tough one since I played for Chiefs, but it’s an obvious one. Pirates have been better. They have competed and won silverware over the last five years and Chiefs haven’t been able to add to their trophy cabinet for years now.”