“You know Sundowns, they have played more matches. I think in the country, even if they didn’t play on Wednesday, we know how they play,” September told Sowetan yesterday.
“They are a tough opponent. They keep the ball well. But for us, it is to enjoy the moment. I think playing against Sundowns, Champions in Africa [African Football League] is not a big test for us.
“Nobody expects anything from us. Let’s go out there and have a good game and express ourselves. Coaching a team that is playing against Sundowns is a privilege.
“You must give it to Sundowns. They are the best team in the country and probably in Africa.”
September added that they go into this match with their confidence high after they thumped Richards Bay on Wednesday at Sisa Dukashe Stadium.
“The win was good for us, especially against Richards Bay, a team that is close to us. So, we moved away from them. It helped us in terms of confidence,” he said.
Downs are not a big test for Chippa – September
Chilli Boys confident after midweek win
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Chippa United’s impressive 3-0 victory over Richards Bay on Wednesday inspired confidence ahead of their daunting fixture against unbeaten Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow at 8pm.
This is according to coach Thabo September after they recorded their first win since taking over at the club earlier this year.
The Chilli Boys will now head to Pretoria to face a Sundowns side whose midweek fixture against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium was postponed after the Rockets bus collided with another motor vehicle on Tuesday on their way to Nelspruit.
September said while no one is expecting his side to get anything from Sundowns, they are going there to express themselves against a side who are unbeaten in 40 league DStv Premiership matches.
