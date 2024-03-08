Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is targeting a league double over rivals Kaizer Chiefs when they meet at FNB Stadium in the Soweto derby tomorrow at 3.30pm.
Riveiro feels a double over their enemies will give them a boost ahead of their remaining matches as they look to finish second in the DStv Premiership log standings and qualify for the CAF Champions League.
The Buccaneers edged Amakhosi 1-0 in the reverse fixture, and a double is on Riveiro's mind.
“I think it helps not only us the players and staff, it's also for the fans. For the people in the club, when you play these types of games and you get a result you can be more positive to face all the challenges that will come from now until the end of the season,” Riveiro said at a derby press conference in Sandton yesterday.
“So, it is an opportunity to get that boost and hopefully it works the same way it did the last time.”
It's not a secret that Pirates have been inconsistent in the league this season, and on Wednesday, they surrendered a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Cape Town Spurs at home, a result which left the Spaniard disappointed.
Riveiro eyes league double over enemy Amakhosi
Spaniard says team ready for game
Image: Sydney Mahlangu
Riveiro aims for nine points in crucial week
They have dropped 11 points this season from winning positions, and Riveiro highlighted where they need to improve heading into their clash against Chiefs.
“We started the game the way we wanted to, and we got the lead, but from there, there was no more news about us until the last 10 minutes,” he said.
“What is not acceptable on our side is that we need to be more consistent for 90 minutes, not allowing the opponents to feel that after 60 or 70 minutes at home they are still alive.
Riveiro sets ambitious goals for Nedbank Cup and league finish
“And that's what we did, [but] I'm sure this time is going to be a different story because the motivation is different. But against Spurs it was not a problem of football but was more about our attitude, especially after getting the lead.
“This time it will be a different story and we are not going to make the same mistake twice in a row. I think you don't change things like that in one day. It's part of the process. It's part of getting more mature in the games.”
The Buccaneers will welcome back defender Olisa Ndah after he missed the match against Spurs due to a one-match suspension.
